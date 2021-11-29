WABnetwork One Day Volume Reaches $121.00 (WAB)

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. One WABnetwork coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, WABnetwork has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. WABnetwork has a market cap of $96,980.29 and $121.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00043479 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00008648 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.37 or 0.00235380 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.58 or 0.00088601 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

WABnetwork Coin Profile

WABnetwork (WAB) is a coin. It was first traded on June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 16,994,541,755 coins. WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork . The official message board for WABnetwork is medium.com/@WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official website is wab.network

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

WABnetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WABnetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WABnetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

