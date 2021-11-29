Wagerr Price Down 4.4% Over Last 7 Days (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. During the last seven days, Wagerr has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Wagerr coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0209 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $4.52 million and $19.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012884 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004631 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004415 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $429.46 or 0.00742386 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 226,236,025 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

