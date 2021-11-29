WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.55

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.55 and last traded at $19.64, with a volume of 21260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.41.

WKME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of WalkMe from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of WalkMe in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WalkMe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WalkMe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Get WalkMe alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.39.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 48.69% and a negative return on equity of 189.88%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WalkMe Ltd. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WKME. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter worth about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. 56.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WalkMe Company Profile (NASDAQ:WKME)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.