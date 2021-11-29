Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV trimmed its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 101.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 35.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $476,397.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BX stock traded up $4.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $148.30. 40,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,408,786. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.11 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $1.0275 dividend. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.81%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.18.

The Blackstone Group Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

