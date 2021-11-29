Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Increases Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 123.0% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO A William Stein sold 45,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $7,401,517.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $53,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,149 shares of company stock valued at $24,107,931. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DLR traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $167.08. 4,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,384. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $168.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.17 and a 200-day moving average of $155.55. The stock has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.20.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.78%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.18.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

