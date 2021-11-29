Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Lowers Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 1.1% of Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 79.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370,931 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $515,938,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $267,606,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,002,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 35.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,470,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,684 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.67 on Monday, hitting $117.18. 28,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,796,330. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.55 and a 1 year high of $121.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.58.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.