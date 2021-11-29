Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Makes New $707,000 Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VBR stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $177.37. 172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,771. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.53. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $133.94 and a 52-week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.