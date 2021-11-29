Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Purchases 44 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,344 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $496.23.

COST stock traded up $3.19 on Monday, hitting $549.32. 17,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,169,559. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $554.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $485.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $441.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

