Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Raises Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 57.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 137,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,435,000 after buying an additional 50,251 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.5% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 17,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 27.8% during the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.5% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 128,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,450,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 25,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Truist lifted their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.23.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $5,973,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total transaction of $3,097,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 325,651 shares of company stock worth $37,293,688 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $115.52. 147,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,411,015. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $83.53 and a 52-week high of $118.08. The firm has a market cap of $222.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

