Waltonchain (WTC) Market Cap Tops $80.26 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $80.26 million and $8.05 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One Waltonchain coin can now be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00001747 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,452.95 or 0.07584919 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.55 or 0.00082697 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.09 or 0.00126203 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain (WTC) is a coin. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,967,419 coins and its circulating supply is 78,246,387 coins. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

