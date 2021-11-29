Waverton Investment Management Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.11% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $596,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 966.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 25,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 22,890 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 92,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,271,000 after buying an additional 30,925 shares during the period.

PPLT stock opened at $89.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.61. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a one year low of $84.50 and a one year high of $122.48.

