Waverton Investment Management Ltd Grows Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 17.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,810 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,665 shares during the quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $9,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 7.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 43,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 9.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 11,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 24.4% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,632 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2,606.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 35,314 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 34,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 254,717 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.05.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $113.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.14 and its 200 day moving average is $134.09. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.87 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

