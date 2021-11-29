Waverton Investment Management Ltd Has $34.47 Million Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,988 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the quarter. Illumina makes up approximately 1.4% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.06% of Illumina worth $34,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Illumina in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 1,580.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Illumina in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.69, for a total value of $137,120.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total transaction of $1,197,348.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,207 shares of company stock worth $5,862,190 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $374.00 on Monday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.02 and a 1 year high of $555.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $402.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $440.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $424.00.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.