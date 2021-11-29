Waverton Investment Management Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 553,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises about 4.3% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $108,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $239.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $154.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $226.62 and a 200-day moving average of $222.27. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $193.14 and a one year high of $247.76.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNP. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.20.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

