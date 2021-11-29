Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.12% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Weatherford International Public Limited Company provides oil field services and equipment. The Company offers drilling solutions, gas well unloading, restoration and other related activities. Weatherford International Public Limited Company is based in TX, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Weatherford International from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Weatherford International in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company.

WFRD traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.06. The stock had a trading volume of 295,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,130. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. Weatherford International has a one year low of $3.29 and a one year high of $34.95.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.52. On average, analysts predict that Weatherford International will post -4.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Weatherford International in the second quarter worth about $240,465,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Weatherford International in the second quarter worth about $131,076,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Weatherford International in the third quarter worth about $123,219,000. Exor Capital LLP boosted its position in Weatherford International by 7.9% in the third quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 5,524,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,673,000 after purchasing an additional 406,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Weatherford International in the second quarter worth about $36,107,000. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

