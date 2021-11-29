Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires 164,096 Shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 861,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164,096 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Mesa Air Group were worth $6,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MESA. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MESA opened at $7.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.58. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The stock has a market cap of $258.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.89.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MESA shares. TheStreet upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mesa Air Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

