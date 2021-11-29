Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Decreases Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,180 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 308,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,996,000 after buying an additional 23,512 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,099,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 952,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 221,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,672,000 after purchasing an additional 105,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $130.95 on Monday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $110.53 and a twelve month high of $140.65. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.94 and its 200 day moving average is $128.11.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.70%.

J. M. Smucker declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

