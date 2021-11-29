Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Grows Holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Sanmina by 43.0% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,319 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Sanmina news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $51,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

SANM stock opened at $37.48 on Monday. Sanmina Co. has a twelve month low of $30.59 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.44.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SANM. Bank of America lowered shares of Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

