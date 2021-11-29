Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 4,585 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,585 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.09% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 150.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $2,723,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SFBS. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Shares of SFBS stock opened at $80.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.55 and a 12-month high of $87.19.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 46.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.22%.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

