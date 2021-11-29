WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Short Interest Down 98.4% in November

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 98.4% from the October 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of BUDZ opened at $0.30 on Monday. WEED has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $2.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.35.
About WEED
See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?
Receive News & Ratings for WEED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.