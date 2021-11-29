WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Short Interest Down 98.4% in November

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 98.4% from the October 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BUDZ opened at $0.30 on Monday. WEED has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $2.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.35.

About WEED

WEED, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human disease. It also purchasesf land and building commercial grade cultivation centers to consult, assist, manage, and lease to dispensary owners and organic grow operators.

