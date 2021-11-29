WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Given a C$11.00 Price Target by TD Securities Analysts

TD Securities set a C$11.00 price target on WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WELL. Echelon Wealth Partners initiated coverage on WELL Health Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a C$13.00 price target for the company. CIBC increased their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WELL Health Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.72.

WELL stock opened at C$5.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -35.54. WELL Health Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$5.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.02.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

