Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 8,812 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 317,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,812 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $14,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,569,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,827,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,312 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 623,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,493,000 after acquiring an additional 327,418 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,360,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,255,000 after acquiring an additional 318,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,265,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,252,000 after acquiring an additional 298,670 shares in the last quarter. 68.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Utilities stock opened at $47.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.12 and its 200 day moving average is $47.77. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.11 and a twelve month high of $51.42.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.2682 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.64%.

Separately, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

