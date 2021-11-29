Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 88,402 Shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 459,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,402 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.13% of Phibro Animal Health worth $13,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 185.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 475,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,721,000 after acquiring an additional 308,372 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 107,500.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 10.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 108,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,493 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the second quarter worth $319,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 81.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares in the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAHC opened at $20.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.89 and its 200-day moving average is $24.66. The stock has a market cap of $845.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.56. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 22.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

