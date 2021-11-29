Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $13.43 Million Position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 877,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,962 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.05% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF worth $13,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 187.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 904,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,852,000 after buying an additional 590,311 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,109,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,425,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,326,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 217.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 141,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 97,203 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PSP opened at $15.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.90. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $16.75.

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

See Also: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.