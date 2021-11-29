Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $13.61 Million Stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,633 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.89% of MYR Group worth $13,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MYRG. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of MYR Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 112,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,058,000 after buying an additional 7,884 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 20,204 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of MYR Group in the 1st quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MYR Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,902,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MYR Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 12,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total transaction of $1,421,512.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $128,013.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,058 shares of company stock worth $4,178,882. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of MYRG opened at $116.36 on Monday. MYR Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.75 and a 12-month high of $121.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.28 and its 200 day moving average is $97.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.08.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $610.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

MYR Group Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.