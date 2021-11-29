Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $13.82 Million Stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 641,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,558 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF were worth $13,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIAL. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 31,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the period.

Get Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF alerts:

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF stock opened at $21.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.33 and a 200-day moving average of $21.47. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $22.14.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.