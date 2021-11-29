Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $14.16 Million Stock Position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 418,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 70,672 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.18% of Dril-Quip worth $14,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DRQ. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 139.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,487,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,326,000 after acquiring an additional 866,830 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 67.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 501,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,890,000 after acquiring an additional 202,639 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 14.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,095,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,051,000 after acquiring an additional 134,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 84.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,924,000 after acquiring an additional 80,136 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 3.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,952,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,053,000 after acquiring an additional 61,285 shares during the period.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

In related news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $129,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake T. Deberry sold 28,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $657,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,552 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,955. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DRQ. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.56.

Shares of DRQ opened at $19.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $684.37 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.33. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $40.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.98.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.18 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dril-Quip Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.