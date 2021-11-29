Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 85.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 687,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316,931 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 2.60% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $14,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $10,067,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,174,000 after buying an additional 456,435 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 734,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,802,000 after buying an additional 337,631 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 17,783.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 334,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after buying an additional 332,904 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,897,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.08 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.98 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.35.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.