Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,101,507 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 12,056 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $5,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIO. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth $143,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 11.6% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,229 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth $180,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 42.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,231 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 13,470 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $5.08 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.24. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $5.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

