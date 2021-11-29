Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by 8.4% over the last three years.

WEA traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $13.94. 9,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,952. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.21. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.67 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 64.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 70.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 2.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter.

About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

