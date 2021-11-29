WHALE Trading Up 6.3% Over Last 7 Days (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. WHALE has a market cap of $127.50 million and approximately $637,782.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WHALE coin can now be purchased for about $18.46 or 0.00031706 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WHALE has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WHALE alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00062971 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00072195 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.59 or 0.00095452 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,379.30 or 0.07520114 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,528.85 or 1.00505407 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

WHALE Profile

WHALE’s launch date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,905,590 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WHALE is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WHALE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WHALE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.