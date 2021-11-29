Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Senior Officer Buys C$44,880.00 in Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Senior Officer Joel Maxwell Armstrong bought 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,880.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 313,964 shares in the company, valued at C$2,134,955.20.

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$6.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.98. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of C$3.86 and a twelve month high of C$8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.15.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$728.10 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is 5.27%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WCP. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$8.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. ATB Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whitecap Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.16.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.