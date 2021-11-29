Wizz Air’s (WIZZ) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 6,450 ($84.27) to GBX 5,800 ($75.78) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. HSBC lowered shares of Wizz Air to a reduce rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 4,500 ($58.79) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,113.31 ($66.81).

Get Wizz Air alerts:

WIZZ stock opened at GBX 3,932 ($51.37) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,781.81 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,803.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.74 billion and a PE ratio of -9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39. Wizz Air has a 52 week low of GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,595 ($73.10).

In other news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 10,000 shares of Wizz Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,561 ($59.59), for a total transaction of £456,100 ($595,897.57).

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.