Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,800 shares, a growth of 283.7% from the October 31st total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 243.0 days.
Woolworths Group stock opened at $28.72 on Monday. Woolworths Group has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $33.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.96 and its 200-day moving average is $29.84.
Woolworths Group Company Profile
