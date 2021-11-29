Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,800 shares, a growth of 283.7% from the October 31st total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 243.0 days.

Woolworths Group stock opened at $28.72 on Monday. Woolworths Group has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $33.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.96 and its 200-day moving average is $29.84.

Get Woolworths Group alerts:

Woolworths Group Company Profile

Woolworths Group Ltd. engages in the operation of general merchandise consumer stores and supermarkets in Australia, New Zealand and India. It operates through the following business segments: Australian Food, New Zealand Food, Endeavour Drinks, BIG W, and Hotels. The Australian Food segment procures food and liquor and products for resale to customers in Australia.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Woolworths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woolworths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.