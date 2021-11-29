Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Reaches One Day Volume of $411.00

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market cap of $791,922.18 and $411.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for $412.24 or 0.00724551 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00062824 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00072913 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.43 or 0.00095661 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,286.04 or 0.07533030 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,917.11 or 1.00036022 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

