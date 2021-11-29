Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Stock Position Lowered by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $64.76 on Monday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $72.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.33.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $3,789,686.04. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at $13,984,700.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XEL. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.63.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

