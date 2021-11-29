Ycash 24 Hour Volume Hits $33,182.00 (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. In the last week, Ycash has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00001024 BTC on major exchanges. Ycash has a total market cap of $6.98 million and approximately $33,182.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.43 or 0.00421182 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.48 or 0.00186737 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.22 or 0.00097677 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003103 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004621 BTC.

Ycash Profile

YEC is a coin. It was first traded on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,838,531 coins. The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

