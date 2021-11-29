YENTEN Price Tops $0.0022 on Major Exchanges (YTN)

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. YENTEN has a market capitalization of $93,673.16 and approximately $27.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YENTEN coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, YENTEN has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,756.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,438.91 or 0.07554770 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.69 or 0.00355172 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $579.93 or 0.00987013 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00012232 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.46 or 0.00082472 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.53 or 0.00405971 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $254.66 or 0.00433417 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005727 BTC.

YENTEN Coin Profile

YENTEN (YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

Buying and Selling YENTEN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YENTEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YENTEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

