YIELD App One Day Volume Reaches $822,321.00 (YLD)

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. YIELD App has a total market capitalization of $56.81 million and approximately $822,321.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, YIELD App has traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One YIELD App coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000699 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00043560 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00008564 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.94 or 0.00232177 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.74 or 0.00088376 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

YIELD App Coin Profile

YIELD App (YLD) is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 145,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 138,743,220 coins. YIELD App’s official website is www.yield.app . The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

YIELD App Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YIELD App should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YIELD App using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

