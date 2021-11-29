Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) 24-Hour Volume Tops $335,368.00

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000670 BTC on major exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market cap of $3.89 million and $335,368.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00062603 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00072603 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.89 or 0.00098455 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,317.61 or 0.07472183 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,279.84 or 0.99130199 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s launch date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

