Yield Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $51,099.00 (YIELD)

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 29th. One Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0449 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Yield Protocol has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $1.53 million and $51,099.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00043044 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00008622 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.21 or 0.00232068 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.94 or 0.00089156 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Yield Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Protocol (CRYPTO:YIELD) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Yield Protocol Coin Trading

