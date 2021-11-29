YOUengine Achieves Market Cap of $6.85 Million (YOUC)

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. One YOUengine coin can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, YOUengine has traded up 177.5% against the dollar. YOUengine has a total market cap of $6.85 million and approximately $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00043301 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00009025 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $136.61 or 0.00238082 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.82 or 0.00088565 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

YOUengine Profile

YOUengine (CRYPTO:YOUC) is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 coins. YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 . The official website for YOUengine is youengine.io . YOUengine’s official message board is youengine.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

YOUengine Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOUengine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOUengine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YOUengine using one of the exchanges listed above.

