Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.76 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) will announce $7.76 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Danaher’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.90 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.65 billion. Danaher posted sales of $6.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Danaher will report full-year sales of $29.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.95 billion to $29.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $30.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.64 billion to $31.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Danaher.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.36.

Shares of DHR traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $326.56. 223,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,405,391. The company has a market cap of $233.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $308.07 and its 200-day moving average is $293.61. Danaher has a 52 week low of $211.22 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 10.65%.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total transaction of $1,487,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total value of $105,170,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 694,908 shares of company stock worth $214,929,432 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHR. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 146.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Danaher (DHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.