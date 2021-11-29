Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $234.35 Million

Equities analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) will report $234.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $227.20 million to $240.36 million. Douglas Emmett posted sales of $215.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full-year sales of $907.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $895.00 million to $919.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $974.57 million, with estimates ranging from $950.60 million to $996.04 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 7.11%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

DEI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Shares of NYSE:DEI traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.50. The stock had a trading volume of 54,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,141. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.73. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 95.55, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.83. Douglas Emmett has a 1-year low of $26.45 and a 1-year high of $36.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 320.01%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 3.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 456,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,365,000 after purchasing an additional 14,840 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 302,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,549,000 after buying an additional 9,071 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,891,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,776,000 after buying an additional 61,028 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,520,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,060,000 after buying an additional 152,139 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 10,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

