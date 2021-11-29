Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $684.32 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) to post sales of $684.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Etsy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $673.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $691.41 million. Etsy posted sales of $617.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Etsy will report full-year sales of $2.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Etsy.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.36.

In other Etsy news, insider Raina Moskowitz sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.59, for a total transaction of $1,611,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.89, for a total transaction of $221,208.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 245,384 shares of company stock worth $58,134,103. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Etsy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,930,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,867,385,000 after acquiring an additional 384,654 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Etsy by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,401,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,935,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,669 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Etsy by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $753,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,559 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Etsy by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,042,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $632,696,000 after purchasing an additional 460,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $515,280,000 after purchasing an additional 37,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Etsy stock traded down $9.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $281.92. The stock had a trading volume of 67,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,838,191. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.99. The company has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a PE ratio of 84.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. Etsy has a 1 year low of $150.00 and a 1 year high of $307.75.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Etsy (ETSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.