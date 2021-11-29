Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) to Post -$0.77 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) will announce earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Inogen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.73). Inogen reported earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 234.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inogen will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.82. Inogen had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $93.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Inogen’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGN. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Inogen during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Inogen by 383.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Inogen during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inogen by 159.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Inogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INGN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.87. 281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,842. Inogen has a 52-week low of $31.34 and a 52-week high of $82.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.36. The company has a market cap of $724.21 million, a P/E ratio of 65.06 and a beta of 0.94.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

