Zacks: Analysts Expect Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $81.59 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) will announce sales of $81.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $82.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $80.46 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical reported sales of $76.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $331.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $329.97 million to $331.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $344.83 million, with estimates ranging from $334.60 million to $351.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.53). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COLL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

NASDAQ:COLL traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.95. The company had a trading volume of 219,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,448. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $26.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.60. The company has a market capitalization of $620.51 million, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 245.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at about $44,000.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

