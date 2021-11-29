Zacks: Analysts Expect EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.44 Million

Brokerages expect EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) to announce sales of $106.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $105.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $107.40 million. EastGroup Properties posted sales of $92.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full-year sales of $415.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $407.80 million to $443.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $455.04 million, with estimates ranging from $442.30 million to $486.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EastGroup Properties.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.40 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 31.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EGP. Truist Securities lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.20.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total transaction of $660,817.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total value of $333,222.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,710,365.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,174. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,898,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $970,051,000 after buying an additional 101,733 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,000,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,576,000 after buying an additional 14,016 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,144,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,643,000 after buying an additional 53,835 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,035,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,992,000 after buying an additional 104,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,811,000 after buying an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.60. 9,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,765. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.44, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.78. EastGroup Properties has a one year low of $130.93 and a one year high of $209.87.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

