Zacks: Analysts Expect Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.39 Billion

Equities analysts expect Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) to report sales of $13.39 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Prudential Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.40 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.39 billion. Prudential Financial posted sales of $15.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will report full-year sales of $60.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $59.27 billion to $60.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $56.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $53.82 billion to $60.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Prudential Financial.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share.

PRU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.67.

PRU traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,609. Prudential Financial has a 52-week low of $74.58 and a 52-week high of $115.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.63. The company has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $392,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prudential Financial (PRU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.