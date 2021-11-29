Zacks: Analysts Expect TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Will Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.35) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). TRACON Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.56). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.06). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TCON shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCON. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 36,273 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 22,658 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 10,720 shares in the last quarter. 46.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.59. 803,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,522. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $12.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.57.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, ophthalmic, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types; TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

